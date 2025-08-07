Will Donald Trump intervene to stop Mamdani?

This piece first ran as The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the latest developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. The election is in 89 days.

Cuomo’s campaign and Trump both disputed having a recent phone call about the race.

Trump has called Mamdani a “Communist Lunatic” and repeated false claims that he immigrated to the United States illegally. He has also accused the frontrunner and outspoken Israel critic of being antisemitic, saying , “He said some really bad things about Jewish people.” (Here’s our rundown of what Mamdani has said about Jews, Israel and antisemitism.)

Cuomo met with business leaders on Wednesday to argue they should boost him instead of Eric Adams, who is seen as Mamdani’s other most viable opponent.

Trump reportedly spoke on the phone with Andrew Cuomo, who some of his advisers say has the best chance of beating Mamdani. After Cuomo’s loss in the primary, Trump said he “should stay” in the race and had “a good shot of winning.”

Adams is jumping on Cuomo for two different interviews this week that appeared to show him wavering on criticizing Israel over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

“He seems to be walking back a lot of things,” Adams said on Wednesday. “People just need to be true to who they are, and I’m true to who I am. I don’t want to see innocent people die here in our country and I don’t want to see innocent people die in Gaza, in Israel.”

Adams and Cuomo, both supporters of Israel, are competing for a similar moderate base and gunning for Jewish voters.