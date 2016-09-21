Security guard at Israeli embassy in Turkey thwarts stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A man armed with a knife was shot by a local security guard as he attempted to enter the Israeli embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

“The staff is safe. The attacker was wounded before he reached the embassy,” an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a text message after the attempted attack on Wednesday afternoon, Reuters reported.

Embassy staff reportedly had been sent to the building’s bomb shelter as a security measure.

Local Turkish media had initially reported that one person was killed in the thwarted attack. The identity of the assailant, who reportedly attempted to stab the security guard, has not been made known. The guard shot the assailant in the leg, according to CNN Turk.

Israel and Turkey over the summer agreed to and ratified a reconciliation agreement, restoring diplomatic ties after a six-year freeze.

Relations between Israel and Turkey broke down in the aftermath of the Mavi Marmara incident in May 2010, when Israeli commandos killed nine Turkish citizens in clashes on a boat attempting to break Israel’s Gaza blockade.