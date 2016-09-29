Here’s the insanely long list of US dignitaries attending Shimon Peres’ funeral

The White House announced Thursday who will be accompanying President Obama when he attends the funeral in Israel Friday for Shimon Peres, the former prime minister, president and ambassador for peace who died this week at age 93.

It’s a rather long and bipartisan list of politicians, diplomats and bureaucrats. The delegation includes one president, one former president, one former chairman of the Conference of Presidents and 19 members of Congress.

Here’s who’s going:

Barack Obama, President of the United States

William J. Clinton, Former President of the United States

Daniel Shapiro, U.S. Ambassador to the State of Israel, Department of State

John Kerry, Secretary of State of the United States

Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pennsylvania)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California), House Democratic Leader

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois)

Rep. Charles Rangel (D-New York)

Rep. Sander Levin (D-Michigan)

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-New York)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-New York)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Rep. Susan Davis (D-California)

Rep. Steve Israel (D-New York)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Florida)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon)

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (R-California)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York)

Susan Rice, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor

Benjamin Rhodes, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting

Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council

Robert Malley, Special Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President for Counter-ISIL Campaign, National Security Council, and White House Coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf Region, National Security Council

Frank Lowenstein, Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations, Department of State

Yael Lempert, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Levant, Israel, and Egypt, National Security Council

Stephen Hadley, Former National Security Advisor

Martin Indyk, Former Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

Stuart Eizenstat, Former Ambassador to the European Union

Alan Solow, Partner, Resolute Consulting and former chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations