Israeli Air Force pilot killed in crash over southern Israel

(JTA) — An Israeli Air Force pilot died Wednesday after ejecting from a fighter jet in southern Israel.

The unnamed pilot was in the process of landing at the Ramon Airbase, near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, when he and the plane’s navigator ejected from the F-16I jet. Following the ejection, the plane burst into flames.

The navigator survived and was transported to a hospital with light injuries, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Air Force Commander Amir Eshel ordered an investigation into the incident.

On Wednesday, Israel’s army and Air Force shelled Hamas targets and hit Hamas posts in northern and southern Gaza after a rocket fired from Gaza exploded on a residential street in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.