Hillary aide Abedin opposed AIPAC 2009 invite to Bill Clinton, emails show

(JTA) — Huma Abedin, a top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, argued against having Bill Clinton speak at an AIPAC event in 2009.

Adedin’s opposition to the former president’s appearance at the annual conference organized by the American Israel Public Affairs Council that year was documented in an email exchange that was published Thursday on the conservative new site The Daily Caller.

Abedin recommended that Bill Clinton turn down the 2009 invite in corresponding with Doug Band, an aide to Bill Clinton. She referred to AIPAC as “that crowd” — a reference deemed dismissive by media that reported on the exchange, including the New York Post.

The exchange started with Band writing Abedin that Bill Clinton was hesitant to attend the AIPAC forum that year.

“Aipac begging for wjc to come speak at conference,” he wrote, using the initials for the former president’s full name: William Jefferson Clinton. “He doesn’t think he should unless you all do,” Band wrote to Abedin and Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s former chief of staff.

Abedin wrote: “U really want to consider sending him into that crowd?” After Band pressed for an answer, Abedin responded: “No go to aipac.”

The State Department released the exchange on Sept. 21, 2016, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the conservative advocacy group Citizens United.

Bill Clinton twice addressed AIPAC in the 1990s as president. Hillary Clinton spoke before AIPAC in 2010 after her husband was asked to address the group.

Abedin was raised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by Muslim parents who ran the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs. Abedin also worked there as assistant editor.

Huma Abedin’s is married to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, who is Jewish. They recently separated after Weiner was caught multiple times sending sexual messages online deemed inappropriate, most recently while sitting next to his son.