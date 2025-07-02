Kirsten Gillibrand apologizes to Zohran Mamdani over ‘global jihad’ remark

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand apologized to NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Monday night over comments she made on WNYC last Thursday in which she falsely claimed Mamdani had made “references to global jihad.”

The apology, which was first reported by Politico, comes after Gillibrand had previously backed away from the comments she made on WNYC last Friday, telling Rolling Stone that she “misspoke.”

In the Thursday interview, Gillibrand responded to a caller who had asked her about holding Mamdani accountable for “glorifying” Hamas.

In response, Gillibrand said, “The caller is exactly the New York constituents that I’ve spoken to that are alarmed. They are alarmed by past public statements. They are alarmed by past positions, particularly references to global jihad.”

Mamdani has declined to condemn the phrase “Globalize the intifada,” but has not appeared to have made references to jihad.

Among those criticizing Gillibrand for her characterization of Mamdani was New York Gov.Kathy Hochul when asked by a reporter to “comment on the racism [Mamdani] is already facing, including from New York’s own Kirsten Gillibrand.”

“No one should be subjected to any comments that slur their ethnicity, their religious beliefs, and we condemn that anywhere it rears its head in the state of New York,” replied Hochul. If elected, Mamdani would be New York’s first Muslim mayor.

MORE: What Zohran Mamdani has actually said about Jews and Israel

Jewish Voice for Peace Action, a left-wing activist group, urgied followers to call the senator and demand she apologize for her rhetoric.

In a readout of the call between Gillibrand and Mamdani obtained by Politico, Gillibrand’s team said the two had “discussed the need to bring down the temperature around the issue” of the war between Israel and Hamas, and that she “regretted not separating her own views from the radio show caller’s more clearly.”

“Gillibrand said she believes Mr. Mamdani is sincere when he says he wants to protect all New Yorkers and combat antisemitism,” the readout continued. “She said the GOP attacks on him are outrageous and unacceptable.”

Gillibrand’s team said the pair agreed to meet in person in New York City in the near future to discuss other issues including affordability and public safety, according to Politico.

Mamdani’s pro-Palestinain activism is proving a challenge to the Democratic establishment, especially in New York, where support for Israel was considered a bedrock of outreach in a city with more than 1 million Jews. Following Mamdani’s surprising victory in the mayoral primary earlier this month, Gillibrand was quick to demand that he clarify some of his statements on Israel and the Palestinians, while two Jewish colleagues, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jerry Nadler, offered more praise to the candidate.

