Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Zohran Mamdani to denounce ‘globalize the intifada’ following primary win

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on NYC mayoral primary winner Zohran Mamdani to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada.”

In an interview with WNYC Thursday, Gillibrand told host Brian Lehrer that she had spoken to Mamdani the day prior to congratulate him on his victory, but replied “not today” when asked if she would be endorsing him.

“I raised some issues that, if he does become the mayor, will be very important that we not only work on together, but I raised some concerns that I had,” said Gillibrand of the call with Mamdani.

Gillibrand’s post-election comments contrast sharply with those of her fellow New York senator, House Minority Leader Charles Schumer, and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Following Mamdani’s victory, Schumer, who is Jewish, offered brief praise for the candidate in an X post but did not refer to the discussion over Mamdani’s views on Israel.

“I have known @ZohranKMamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria,” Schumer posted on X. “He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Nadler, representing a historically liberal, Jewish district, endorsed the 33-year-old progressive in the November election, saying, “I’ve spoken to him today about his commitment to fighting antisemitism, and we’ll work with all New Yorkers to fight against all bigotry and hate.”

Gillibrand said she too spoke with Mamdani in a phone call after the primary but plans to sit down with him in person.

Mamadani drew heat from Jewish leaders last week when he declined to condemn the phrase “Globalize the intifada” while speaking on The Bulwark podcast. He said the phrase, which many Jews see as a call for violent attacks on Jews and Israelis, instead signifies “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights.” He said he wouldn’t repudiate the phrase because “the role of the mayor is not to police language.”

In the WNYC interview, Gillibrand called on Mamdani to denounce the phrase, stating that it has been used to mean “slaughter the Jews and destroy Israel.”

“As a leader of a city as diverse as New York City, with 8 million people, as the largest Jewish population in the country, he should denounce it,” said Gillibrand. “That’s it. Period. You can’t celebrate it. You can’t value it. You can’t lift it up.”

“When you hear things like intifada, when you hear things like jihad, when you hear ‘from the river to the sea,’ it is received as slaughter the Jews and destroy Israel. Period. It’s how it’s received,” Gillibrand continued.

“If you want to be a leader, you have to recognize how these things are felt and received. Saying there should be no word police is irresponsible, because as a leader, you have to protect everyone. Period,” said Gillbrand.

Mamdani is considered the favorite in the November election, where Democratic nominees for mayor traditionally have a huge advantage.

“This is something I care deeply about, and so I will be an advocate on these issues. These are things that I think are important to New Yorkers,” Gillibrand said, referring to his comments on the Middle East.

“And I will work with him when he gets elected, if he gets elected, to make sure everyone is protected.”

Mamdani’s defenders have said too much emphasis has been put on his background as an advocate for Palestinians, a supporter of the boycott Israel movement and a critic of Israel, saying his job will be to run New York, not foreign policy.

