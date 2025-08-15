ESPN host Udonis Haslem called last year’s top draft pick ‘Rosh Hashanah’ on air

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Did you know that the Atlanta Hawks have a player named Rosh Hashanah?

Not really, but that’s what former NBA player Udonis Haslem said on Thursday when he tried to utter the name of Zaccharie Risacher, who joined the team last year after playing in France.

Risacher isn’t exactly an esoteric name — he was last year’s top NBA draft pick — but we can understand the confusion. After all, both the basketball and High Holiday seasons are approaching — the NBA released its schedule this week showing games beginning on Oct. 21, less than one month after the Jewish new year.

"…you got your young core in Jalen Johnson and… Rosh Hashanah, however you say his name. Excuse me, I'm sorry, Risacher. Zaccharie Risacher…" – Udonis Haslem 😂 pic.twitter.com/5XKFZYq06N — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 14, 2025

Halftime report

NOW SERVING. The trailer for “Marty Supreme,” the upcoming biopic of Jewish table tennis legend Marty Reisman — portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, who has his own fascinating Jewish history — was released this week. Chalamet plays the 22-time table tennis champion, while Jewish actress Fran Drescher plays Reisman’s mother. JTA’s partner site Kveller breaks down all the Jewish tidbits from the film.

CELEBRATING JEWISH YOUTH SPORTS. The JCC Maccabi Games took place in Pittsburgh and Tucson earlier this month, bringing 3,000 Jewish teens together (in two places) for what’s billed as the world’s largest Jewish youth sporting event. Jason Plotkin, who works at a synagogue outside Detroit, wrote a column in eJewishPhilanthropy reflecting on his experience as a volunteer. “At a time when Jewish identity and connection are being tested globally, immersive experiences like the JCC Maccabi Games are more critical than ever,” Plotkin writes. “These are not ‘extras’ to be ignored on the Jewish calendar. They are among our most effective tools to foster a strong sense of peoplehood, inspire Jewish pride and build resilient Jewish identities.”

BALANCING ACT. The northern Israeli town of Shlomi is on a long road back to normalcy after much of its population evacuated during the Israel-Hamas war, and specifically Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah. For some of the town’s teens, gymnastics served as a source of comfort and distraction. The Times of Israel shares their stories.

ANOTHER CHANCE. First baseman and Team Israel alum Matt Mervis signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks this week after he was released by the Miami Marlins. Mervis, a former top prospect with the Chicago Cubs, has struggled in his brief stints in the big leagues, but will look to break in with the D-backs. He will start at Triple-A.

CHECK THIS OUT. Former World Series champ and Team Israel coach Kevin Youkilis is participating in a virtual event on Wednesday with the Anti-Defamation League. Youkilis has become an outspoken supporter of Israel. More info here.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

⚾ IN BASEBALL…

Max Fried starts for the New York Yankees Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dean Kremer takes the ball for the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at 2:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros. Rowdy Tellez, Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, while Harrison Bader, Max Lazar and the Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

In the MLS, Daniel Edelman and the New York Red Bulls host Tai Baribo and the Philadelphia Union Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Ilay Feingold (New England Revolution) and Liel Abada (Charlotte F.C.) are each in action at the same time. Jake Girdwood-Reich (St. Louis City S.C.) plays Saturday at 8:30 p.m., while DeAndre Yedlin (F.C. Cincinnati) plays Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

🏈 IN FOOTBALL…

A.J. Dillon and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Cleveland Browns in NFL preseason action Saturday at 1 p.m.

⛳ IN GOLF…

Daniel Berger is competing in the BMW Championship this weekend outside of Baltimore.