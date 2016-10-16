Palestinian man planning stabbing attack at Temple Mount arrested

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian man in the Old City of Jerusalem who was carrying a concealed knife and later told police he was planning to carry out an attack near the Temple Mount.

The man, 25, of Nablus in the West Bank, was arrested on Saturday night. He told police during initial questioning that he wanted to be “a martyr,” according to reports.

Police in old city, Jerusalem arrest Arab terrorist before carrying out knife attack. Heighten security continues. pic.twitter.com/vU5Wv0NtEy — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) October 15, 2016

Thousands of Jews are expected to visit Jerusalem, including the Western Wall and the Temple Mount during the Sukkot holiday, which begins at sundown on Sunday and lasts for a week. The number of security forces has been increased throughout the city for the entire holiday.

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian man stabbed a Border Police officer outside of the Har Adar settlement, located about 6 miles north of Jerusalem.