Report: Jerusalem pro-Trump rally downsized

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Republican Party event scheduled for Jerusalem, which would feature addresses by presidential candidate Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate Mike Pence has been downsized.

The event scheduled for Wednesday was originally set to be a rally featuring thousands of Israelis showing their support for Trump, but now the event will be closed to the public, the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

The event now will honor volunteers in Israel who worked to register America voters in Israel. It will be geared to American Evangelicals watching the event at home on Christian television networks, the Post reported, citing organizers of the event.

Trump will speak in a two-minute pre-recorded speech, and Pence in a four-minute taped speech, according to the newspaper.

The event was to be held on the roof of the Aish HaTorah yeshiva, which overlooks the Old City of Jerusalem. The event was moved to a Jerusalem restaurant after Aish HaTorah declined to host the event, citing its status as a non-profit organization, according to the report.

Former CIA chief James Woolsey and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, turned down invitations to speak at the event, Woolsey due to a scheduling conflict, the Post reported, citing an unnamed source.