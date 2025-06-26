Trump comes to Netanyahu’s defense amid corruption trial: ‘ridiculous Witch Hunt’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a rare and unexpected instance of intervention, President Donald Trump railed against the corruption charges faced by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, referring to the ongoing trials as a “ridiculous witch hunt.”

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social Wednesday, referring to the trial as a “politically motivated case” and adding that Netanyahu had been “summoned to Court on Monday.”

Netanyahu has been embroiled in the corruption trial since May 2020, and currently faces three charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. In December 2024 when Netanyahu took the stand, he denied the allegations and also referred to the trial as a “witch hunt.”

In an unprecedented move, Trump called for the trial to be cancelled or for a pardon to be given to Netanyahu:

“Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State (of Israel),” wrote Trump.

The continuation of Netanyahu’s legal troubles comes on the heels of Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran which began June 13 with Israel firing missiles on Iranian nuclear sites. The United States joined the conflict Saturday, firing missiles at three key nuclear sites in Iran.

In Trump’s post, he referenced the recent fighting between the nations, referring to Netanyahu as a “warrior,” a stark contrast to Trump’s explicit criticism of Israel during the first hours of the ceasefire with Iran Tuesday.

“Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON!,” wrote Trump.

The efficacy of the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites has not been fully investigated by nuclear watchdogs, and some experts have claimed that the attacks did little to undermine Iran’s supply of enriched uranium, a key material for developing nuclear weapons.

Trump’s comments on Netanyahu’s trial drew fire from Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid, who told Israeli outlet Ynet that the U.S. president “should not interfere.”

“If I quote Rotman — and this is the first time in my life I’ve said this sentence – with all due respect to Trump, he should not interfere in a legal process in an independent country,” said Lapid, adding that he “assumes this is compensation he’s giving him, because he’s going to pressure him on the Gaza issue – to end the war. That’s typical of Trump.”

