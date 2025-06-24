Angry Trump accuses Israel and Iran of breaking ceasefire: ‘They don’t know what the f— they’re doing’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Donald Trump lashed out at Israel and Iran Tuesday morning, suggesting they continued to exchange fire despite his announcement of a ceasefire.

“We basically, we have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing,” Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday morning before departing for a NATO summit.

Trump announced the ceasefire shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, saying it would go into effect 12 hours later. Overnight, Israel sustained one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began when four people were killed and at least 22 others injured by an Iranian missile strike on a residential complex in Beersheba.

Israel also accused Iran of launching missiles after Trump’s proposed start time for the ceasefire, and the Israeli military promised a forceful military response.

In his comments to reporters, Trump accused both Iran and Israel of breaking the conditions of the ceasefire.

“I’m not sure they did it intentionally. They couldn’t rein people back. I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all, and I’m going to see if I can stop it. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel,” said Trump to reporters.

“I’m not happy with Iran either, these guys got to calm down. Ridiculous,” said Trump.

Shortly after boarding a plane headed for the summit, Trump took to Truth Social to assert that Israel had recommitted to the ceasefire.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” wrote the president.

Minutes later in another post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!”

Following Trump’s statements, the president spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in an

“an exceptionally firm and direct way” asking Israel not to retaliate against Iran, according to Axios.

Describing the call, Netanyahu said that Trump expressed “confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

“In the conversation,” said the Prime Minister’s Office, “President Trump expressed his immense appreciation for Israel — which achieved all of its war goals. The president also expressed his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

