Trump announces ‘complete and total ceasefire’ between Israel and Iran

This is a developing story.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.”

In a post sent shortly after 6 p.m. ET, the president said the ceasefire would start to take effect in about six hours after Israel and Iran have “wound down” the strikes against each other that are currently in progress.

Trump offered a somewhat convoluted timeframe, explaining that, “Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

Neither Israel nor Iran immediately confirmed Trump’s announcement. The leaders of both countries had publicly indicated that they were prepared for continued hostilities.

Trump offered his congratulations to both countries. Israel launched attacks on Iran 11 days ago, aiming to cripple its nuclear program. The United States joined the effort on Saturday night, delivering powerful bombs at three Iranian nuclear sites Iran has responded with missile strikes.

Trump’s announcement came shortly after Iran fired on a U.S. base in Qatar, in a move that the president had earlier said he was grateful had come after a warning that allowed all personnel to be evacuated safely.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the hostilities. Iran’s health ministry said more than 400 Iranians have been killed since the start of the attacks, although some human rights groups say that number is considerably higher. Among those killed are a large number of military leaders and nuclear scientists whom Israel assassinated.

