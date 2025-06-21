US bombs 3 sites in Iran, joining Israel’s fight against Iranian nuclear program

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After days of publicly considering joining Israel in its fight against Iran’s nuclear program, and a day after saying he would make a decision “within two weeks,” President Donald Trump announced late Friday that U.S. forces had attacked Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” he posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, shortly before 8 p.m. in Washington. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

Trump wrote that “a full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on Fordow, the underground heart of Iran’s nuclear program. It was seen as the prime remaining target after a week of attacks by Israel, which launched an offensive against Iran on June 13, and unreachable by Israel and its weapons.

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Trump wrote. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

He then reposted a tweet from an open-source intelligence account that said “Fordow is gone” and announced that he would be giving a televised address at 10 p.m. “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD,” he wrote. “IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

