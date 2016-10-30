Annual Rabin memorial cancelled due to lack of funds

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The annual memorial ceremony to mark the assassination of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin has been cancelled due to lack of funding.

Organizers announced Sunday that the event will not be held for the first time since Rabin was murdered 21 years ago after being unable to raise sufficient funds. Though the artists and other celebrities who participate in the memorial appear for free, funds are needed to cover such things as security.

Rabin was assassinated on Nov. 4, 1995 following a pro-peace rally a plaza in central Tel Aviv now known as Rabin Square. His assassin, Jewish extremist Yigal Amir, opposed Rabin’s goal of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

A memorial ceremony has been held each year in Rabin Square on the Saturday night closest to the date of the assassination, bringing together tens of thousands of Israelis to remember Rabin’s legacy and call for peace with the Palestinians. In recent years, the memorial ceremony was sponsored by the “Remembering the Murder – Fighting for Democracy” coalition, led by youth groups and social organizations.

The square remains reserved by the committee in case a memorial can still be held.

Instead of the ceremony, this year the coalition will hold round-table events to discuss Israel as a democracy and other issues important to Israelis in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa on November 13, the official memorial day for Rabin in Israel, Haaretz reported.

Some 100,000 people attended the ceremony last year marking the 20th year since the assassination, which included featured speeches by former President Bill Clinton., who appeared in person, and President Barak Obama, who spoke via video.