Palestinian policeman injures 3 Israeli soldiers in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack at a West Bank checkpoint carried out by a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces, the Israel Defense Forces said.

One of the soldiers was in serious condition following Monday afternoon’s attack in which the assailant opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle. The wounded were taken to Jerusalem-area hospitals.

The assailant was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel at the scene, the IDF said.

Palestinian news reports identified him as Muhammad Turkman, 25, a member of a special forces unit of the Palestinian Authority police force.

The checkpoint is located near the Jewish settlement of Beit El and at the entrance to Ramallah, the capital of the Palestinian Authority.