These Ivanka Trump fans are getting surgery to look like her

Some women are calling out Ivanka Trump for standing by her father, even after he was caught on tape boasting about groping women. But others remain smitten by her — so infatuated, in fact, that they are going under the knife to look like her.

Call them “Ivankabees.” One Houston-based plastic surgeon said he’s seen an increase in women requesting the “Ivanka Trump look.”

“She’s very beautiful and she’s very poised… and very elegant and very soft-spoken,” Dr. Franklin Rose told ABC’s Nightline. “So patients want to be like that.”

Ivanka’s most popular features among his patients are her breasts, nose and face shape, Rose told ABC.

Take Tiffany Taylor, 33. She’s gone under Rose’s knife on several occasions in order to look more like Donald Trump’s Jewish daughter, a former model, costing her about $60,000.

“I like Ivanka Trump’s classic features, and that’s what I’m kind of modeling the look after,” said Taylor, a Donald Trump supporter.

Among her surgeries were breast implants, a nose job, cheek injections, eye and chin lifts and liposuction.

“Don’t judge until you try it, right?” she said.

Taylor also emulates Trump’s style — the Nightline clip shows her with bandages on her face, shopping for dresses at Neiman Marcus.

Jenny Stuart, 36 — who has “been told probably hundreds of times that I look like Angelina Jolie,” she told Nightline — also loves Trump’s look. In fulfilling her quest to emulate the presidential nominee’s daughter, Rose gave Stuart a “Brazilian butt lift,” breast implants and changes to her nose and face.

Ironically, while Stuart said she’s a big fan of Ivanka — a businesswoman and adviser to her father who converted to Judaism prior to marrying Jewish real estate developer Jared Kushner in 2009 — she’s not voting for Donald Trump.

“It might seem ironic to some I’ve spent all this time and money to try and look like Ivanka, who I still adore and I think she’s gorgeous and a good business woman, but I don’t associate her with father,” Stuart said. “I cannot possibly condone his behavior even though I have historically voted Republican … so I voted for Hillary.”