Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly circulates election prayer

(JTA) — The international association of Conservative rabbis released a prayer “in anticipation of a U.S. election.”

The prayer, which calls on readers to consider “all that is at stake in this election,” was written by the Rabbinical Assembly’s executive vice president, Rabbi Julie Schonfeld.

“Help us to recognize the gift of our vibrant and open democracy and the responsibility to nurture it,” the prayer reads. “Remind us of the goodness and diversity of the United States of America./May we strive to care about those with whom we disagree as dearly as we care about our own ideals.”

Schonfeld, who delivered a private invocation at the Democratic National Convention, was one of over 400 female rabbis who signed a letter condemning Republican candidate Donald Trump’s comments on women last month.

Rabbi David Paskin was ousted from his South Florida Conservative pulpit after protesting Trump’s speech at the AIPAC conference in March. Paskin helped lead some 300 attendees out of the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., before Trump spoke.

Read the full prayer here.