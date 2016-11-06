New Trump ad focuses on prominent Jews in deriding ‘international bankers’

(JTA) — The Trump campaign has released a campaign ad promising to defeat an international global power structure featuring several prominent Jews in the financial world.

The ad, the final Trump campaign ad before voters go to the polls on Tuesday, has been criticized on liberal news websites for its anti-Semitic vocabulary and anti-Semitic innuendo since it was released on Friday.

“The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. For those who control the levers of power in Washington and for the global special interests, they partner with these people that don’t have your good in mind,” Trump says at the beginning of the ad.

As he talks about the “levers of power in Washington” and the “global special interests,” images of billionaire George Soros, a Jewish hedge funder, philanthropist, and a major backer of liberal causes; and Janet Yellen, the Jewish chairman of the Federal Reserve, appear on the video.

In addition, an image of the Jewish CEO of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfeinm also appears when Trump talks about the “global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.”

The speech from which the two-minute ad was excerpted, and which Trump is shown delivering as the ad winds to a close, was given at a rally last month in West Palm Beach, Florida, and already has been condemned for its anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the global control of Jewish bankers and its echos of the 19th century anti-Semitic screed “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.”

The ad, in images, also attacks his opponent Hillary Clinton, her husband former President Bill Clinton, current President Barack Obama, Congress and other world leaders as “corrupt” and a “machine.”

The Anti-Defamation League acknowledged the use of anti-Semitic subjects in the ad and called for a halt to anti-Semitic rhetoric in the final days of the campaign.

“Whether intentional or not, the images and rhetoric in this ad touch on subjects that anti-Semites have used for ages. This needs to stop. In the final days before the election, tensions are extremely high. It’s a time when all candidates need to be especially responsible and bid for votes by offering sincere ideas and policy proposals, not by conjuring painful stereotypes and baseless conspiracy theories,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in a statement.

The campaign has tweeted and retweeted images echoing anti-Semitic themes throughout the election season, including a July 2 tweet depicting Clinton, against a pile of cash and a six-pointed star, as the “Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!” The tweet was deleted the same day, but Trump was furious at his staff for deleting it, and at accusations that the tweet was anti-Semitic, although the image originated on an anti-Semitic website.

Meanwhile, rumors circulated on the internet at the start of the weekend that Trump is considering appointing his campaign finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, as Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin was formerly a partner at Goldman Sachs, and previously worked at Soros Fund Management in their Private Equity division.