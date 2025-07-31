Who’s winning in the NYC mayoral election? And how are Jews voting? All the polls in one place.

Who’s winning in New York City’s unprecedented five-way mayoral race? And how are the city’s Jews planning to vote?
These questions are preoccupying New Yorkers in the lead-up to the Nov. 4 election, which includes candidates accused of fueling antisemitism and vowing to fight it (often the same ones). Pollsters are tuned into the race and producing analysis at a dizzying pace.
These are the candidates vying to become New York City’s next mayor:
- Mayor Eric Adams: Independent
- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Independent
- Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani: Democratic
- Curtis Sliwa: Republican
- Jim Walden: Independent
We’re tracking all the poll results here, in reverse chronological order. This page will stay updated through the election.
July 16-24: Mamdani at 50% and leads with Jews
- A poll by Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions predicted that Mamdani would dominate all four of his opponents combined, with 50% of the vote.
- Mamdani also led among Jewish voters by a 17-point margin.
- 43% of Jewish voters said they would vote for Mamdani, including 67% of Jewish voters aged 18 to 44. Cuomo trailed with 26% of Jewish voters, followed by Adams with 15%.
July 11-17: Mamdani’s support for Palestinians drives surge of new primary voters
- 62% of Mamdani voters said they were motivated by his advocacy for Palestinian rights, a figure that rose to 83% among new voters, according to a poll conducted by Data for Progress and released by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project.
- Significant majorities of primary voters also agreed with Mamdani’s statements that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza (78%), that arms shipments to Israel should be restricted (79%) and that Netanyahu should be arrested if he visits New York (63%).
July 7-8: Outlier poll suggests a close race
- A poll by the firm HarrisX found that Mamdani (26%), Cuomo (23%) and Sliwa (22%) were all polling at a statistical dead heat. The polling was conducted before Cuomo confirmed that he would run as an independent and found that he would beat Mamdani in a two-way race.
July 2-6: Mamdani leads with 35%
- A poll by Slingshot Strategies put Mamdani 10 points ahead of his competitors, at 35%, with Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 14% and Adams in fourth at 11%.
July 1-6: Mamdani leads with 40%
- The progressive firm Data for Progress found that 40% of voters said they would choose Mamdani if the election were held that day, compared to 24% for Cuomo and much less for each of the other candidates.
June 28-July 1: New Yorkers are divided on Mamdani’s support for boycotting Israel
- Voters said they would narrowly elect Mamdani if the general election were held today, according to a poll by American Pulse Research and Polling, a conservative firm.
- Half of New York voters said that Mamdani’s support for boycotting Israel and his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” deterred them from voting for him.
- Meanwhile, 30% of voters said the same positions made them more likely to vote for him.
June 25: Day-after-primary poll suggests Mamdani-Cuomo competition
- A poll conducted by a pro-Cuomo firm in the days immediately after the primary found that he and Mamdani were locked in a “dead heat” ahead of November, with each commanding 39% of voters.
May 1-8: Jewish voters narrowly back Cuomo to win the primary
- A Marist poll found that 26% of Jewish voters said they backed Cuomo as their first choice in the primary, followed by Brad Lander (17%) and Mamdani (14%).
- Jewish support for Cuomo still lagged the general public, as 37% of voters overall were expected to choose him.
- This was the only primary poll of Jewish sentiment.
