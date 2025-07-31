Who’s winning in the NYC mayoral election? And how are Jews voting? All the polls in one place.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Who’s winning in New York City’s unprecedented five-way mayoral race? And how are the city’s Jews planning to vote?

These questions are preoccupying New Yorkers in the lead-up to the Nov. 4 election, which includes candidates accused of fueling antisemitism and vowing to fight it (often the same ones). Pollsters are tuned into the race and producing analysis at a dizzying pace.

These are the candidates vying to become New York City’s next mayor:

Mayor Eric Adams: Independent

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Independent

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani: Democratic

Curtis Sliwa: Republican

Jim Walden: Independent

We’re tracking all the poll results here, in reverse chronological order. This page will stay updated through the election.

July 16-24: Mamdani at 50% and leads with Jews

A poll by Zenith Research and Public Progress Solutions predicted that Mamdani would dominate all four of his opponents combined, with 50% of the vote.

Mamdani also led among Jewish voters by a 17-point margin.

43% of Jewish voters said they would vote for Mamdani, including 67% of Jewish voters aged 18 to 44. Cuomo trailed with 26% of Jewish voters, followed by Adams with 15%.

July 11-17: Mamdani’s support for Palestinians drives surge of new primary voters

62% of Mamdani voters said they were motivated by his advocacy for Palestinian rights, a figure that rose to 83% among new voters, according to a poll conducted by Data for Progress and released by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project.

Significant majorities of primary voters also agreed with Mamdani’s statements that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza (78%), that arms shipments to Israel should be restricted (79%) and that Netanyahu should be arrested if he visits New York (63%).

July 7-8: Outlier poll suggests a close race

A poll by the firm HarrisX found that Mamdani (26%), Cuomo (23%) and Sliwa (22%) were all polling at a statistical dead heat. The polling was conducted before Cuomo confirmed that he would run as an independent and found that he would beat Mamdani in a two-way race.

July 2-6: Mamdani leads with 35%

A poll by Slingshot Strategies put Mamdani 10 points ahead of his competitors, at 35%, with Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 14% and Adams in fourth at 11%.

July 1-6: Mamdani leads with 40%

The progressive firm Data for Progress found that 40% of voters said they would choose Mamdani if the election were held that day, compared to 24% for Cuomo and much less for each of the other candidates.

June 28-July 1: New Yorkers are divided on Mamdani’s support for boycotting Israel

Voters said they would narrowly elect Mamdani if the general election were held today, according to a poll by American Pulse Research and Polling, a conservative firm.

Half of New York voters said that Mamdani’s support for boycotting Israel and his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” deterred them from voting for him.

Meanwhile, 30% of voters said the same positions made them more likely to vote for him.

June 25: Day-after-primary poll suggests Mamdani-Cuomo competition

A poll conducted by a pro-Cuomo firm in the days immediately after the primary found that he and Mamdani were locked in a “dead heat” ahead of November, with each commanding 39% of voters.

May 1-8: Jewish voters narrowly back Cuomo to win the primary

A Marist poll found that 26% of Jewish voters said they backed Cuomo as their first choice in the primary, followed by Brad Lander (17%) and Mamdani (14%).

Jewish support for Cuomo still lagged the general public, as 37% of voters overall were expected to choose him.

This was the only primary poll of Jewish sentiment.