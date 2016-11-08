UN committees voting on 10 resolutions against Israel in one day

(JTA) — Committees of the United Nations General Assembly were scheduled to vote on 10 resolutions against Israel in one day.

Along with the Israel votes on Tuesday, the committees were due to take up three other resolutions — on Syria, Iran and Crimea.

At least two of the resolutions involving Israel reportedly ignored Jewish ties to the Temple Mount, referring to the holy site by its Muslim name, Al Haram Al Sharif.

The 193 member states of the United Nations vote in the committee stage, and then adopt measures in the final stage at the General Assembly plenary in December, UN Watch said in a statement. States’ votes rarely change between the committee and final votes, according to the Geneva-based nongovernmental watchdog organization.

“Today’s farce at the General Assembly underscores a simple fact: The U.N.’s automatic majority has no interest in truly helping Palestinians, nor in protecting anyone’s human rights,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “The goal of these ritual, one-sided condemnations remains the scapegoating of Israel.

“The U.N.’s disproportionate assault against the Jewish state undermines the institutional credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial international body. Politicization and selectivity harm its founding mission, eroding the U.N. Charter promise of equal treatment to all nations large and small,” he said.

Among the resolutions voted on Tuesday were “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”; “The occupied Syrian Golan,” and “Persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities.”