Screwdriver-wielding Palestinian man attacks Israeli soldier at West Bank checkpoint

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man wielding a screwdriver attempted to stab an Israeli soldier manning a West Bank checkpoint.

The soldier was not injured during the Wednesday morning attack at the checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Hawara. He was protected from the point of the weapon by his bulletproof vest.

The attacker was shot at the scene by other soldiers posted in the area, according to the Israel Defense Forces. He was treated at a central Israeli hospital.

The Palestinian Maan news agency identified the attacker as Muhammad Amer, 32, from Tulkarem, a West Bank city located near the central Israeli city of Netanya.

