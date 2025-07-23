Trump tower glimmers on Gaza coast in Israeli minister’s AI video promoting ‘voluntary emigration’ of Palestinians

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Israeli minister posted an AI-generated video of a redeveloped Gaza on X Tuesday calling for the “voluntary emigration” of the region’s Palestinian population.

The post by Gila Gamliel, the science and technology minister from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, bore the title “Gamliel-Trump Plan,” echoing another AI generated vision for Gaza as a beachside resort by President Donald Trump in February.

The post opens with video from Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel before moving into a visual of glimmering skyscrapers rising from the rubble of Gaza’s streets, one of which featured a sign reading “Trump.” Later in the video, AI versions of Netanyahu and Trump can be seen walking along the imaginary city’s coastline with their spouses.

“This is what Gaza will look like in the future,” Gamliel wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “Voluntary emigration of Gazans – only with Trump and Netanyahu. It’s us or them.”

Gamliel also included a PDF of a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip that she claimed to have submitted to Israel’s security cabinet on Oct. 13, 2023.

The proposal includes three options for Gaza’s future following Israel’s offensive in the region: allowing Gaza’s population to remain in the area but reinstating Palestinian Authority rule; installing a local “non-Islamist Arab leadership alongside Israeli military control”; or promoting the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians — Gamliel’s preferred option.

The concept of removing Palestinians from Gaza is not new to the politics of Israel’s ongoing offensive in the region. In May, Netanyahu said at a press conference that he would not end the war in Gaza without the implementation of what he called the “Trump plan” to encourage voluntary migration from the territory, referencing Trump’s previous statements that “all” Palestinians should permanently leave.

But while the leaders have floated the idea, forced migration is illegal under international law, and the stated goal of “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians in the region has received widespread outcry from major Jewish groups in the United States.

Gamliel’s post comes as Netanyahu has faced increased pressure from the White House to end the war in Gaza as it wages on for its 21st month. Earlier this month, Netanyahu met with Trump to discuss ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire but left without any announcements about a potential deal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

