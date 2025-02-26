Donald Trump posts AI video showing ‘Trump Gaza’ as a beachside paradise

Is Donald Trump backing away from his vision to transform Gaza into a beachside resort? Not according to a video the president posted late Tuesday to his Truth Social account that imagines the Palestinian enclave as “Trump Gaza.”

The AI-generated video opens with an image of destruction, dated 2025, then asks the question “What’s next?”

The answer: a thriving beach community, complete with (bearded) belly dancers, Elon Musk eating hummus, happy children and a giant golden statue (and balloon) of a heroic Trump.

“No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here,” a song says over the video, which at one point shows Trump lounging poolside next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of them shirtless.

The video was shared by pro-Israel Trump supporters on social media as early as Feb. 7, in the wake of the president’s announcement that he would seek to remove Palestinians from Gaza and take control of the territory as it is rebuilt after nearly a year and a half of war.

“I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable, and I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there, and they’ll live there,” he said at the time. “Palestinians also, Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there.”

The announcement elicited widespread concern about whether the proposal is practical, ethical or legal. Opponents decried it as an unworkable bid for ethnic cleansing, and neighboring Arab states rebuffed Trump’s requests to take in Gaza Palestinians. But it also elicited excitement from some on the pro-Israel right who wish to see Hamas vanquished and Jewish resettlement in Gaza. Netanyahu endorsed the plan.

“Looks like the Gaz-A-Lago resort already dropped its first official tourism promo,” the pro-Israel account Nazi Hunters posted with a laughing emoji on X, the platform Musk owns, earlier this month as it shared the video.

How Trump came to post the video was not clear, but the president routinely trawls social media late at night and reposts memes that he likes. He did not say anything about the video but pinned it to the top of his feed.

Even some of Trump’s fans recoiled at the video — though not because of the practical or moral dimensions of his vision.

“Bearded belly dancers; you dancing with someone other than your wife; this was weird for me and I love you Trump,” one follower wrote on Truth Social. “This should be deleted; not good.”

In recent days, with countries that would need to play a role declining to do so, Trump is retreating from his vision to make Gaza’s beaches great again, calling his plan a recommendation and saying he’s “not forcing” it. He has also signaled that he would support Israel if it chooses to resume fighting in Gaza when the current ceasefire expires next week.

