Oct. 7 documentary is reinstated at Toronto film festival after cancelation brouhaha

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” will premier at the Toronto International Film Festival after all, following a backlash over the festival’s apparent decision to cancel the Israeli Oct. 7 documentary.

TIFF drew criticism earlier this week over its decision to rescind the invitation over concerns about security and about the film’s legal rights to use some of its footage — allegedly the live footage recorded by Hamas terrorists as they attacked Israel.

Late Wednesday, the festival’s director, Cameron Bailey, rejected allegations of censorship and said he had instructed his legal team to work with the filmmakers to resolve open questions. And late Thursday, he announced alongside the film’s creator, Barry Avrich, that a resolution had been reached and the documentary, which tells the story of retired IDF General Noam Tibon’s rescue mission of his family during Hamas’ attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, would premiere at the festival next month as planned.

“We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal and programming concerns,” Bailey and Avrich said in a statement. “We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations that film is meant to inspire.”

They also included a joint apology: “In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry,” they wrote.

The announcement that the film had been removed from the festival lineup had triggered a fierce outcry from Jewish and pro-Israel voices concerned about the marginalization of Israeli voices in public discourse. Tibon and many others decried the idea that Israeli filmmakers should have to secure rights of widely distributed footage created by their attackers. And a member of the Jewish family that donated land for TIFF’s headquarters said in an open letter that she worried the festival had abandoned its values.

The film’s premiere date will be announced next week, Bailey and Avrich said.