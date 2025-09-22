France recognizes Palestinian statehood at UN General Assembly: ‘We must pave the way for peace’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced his country’s recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine,” Macron said, receiving a loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance.

During his announcement, Macron also outlined his vision for a “renewed Palestinian Authority” and highlighted a recently approved declaration about renewed efforts for a two-state solution his country submitted alongside Saudi Arabia.

“The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement,” Macron continued. “We must pave the way for peace.”

Macron’s announcement followed similar moves by the United Kingdom, Portugal, Australia and Canada on Sunday, and by Malta earlier Monday. Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino are also expected to announce their recognition later in the day.

While the move is largely symbolic and it is unclear what effect, if any, it will have on Israel’s ongoing operations in Gaza, the volley of support for Palestinians at this year’s General Assembly underscores shifting diplomatic currents as countries move away from their longstanding support for Israel.

Expressing his support for the countries’ ’announcements, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the assembly that “statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward.” He also expressed his “disappointment” at the United States for barring Palestinian officials from coming to the conference.

“We call on those who have not yet done so to follow suit,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said via video link in lieu of his physical presence. “We call for your support so that Palestine becomes a full-fledged member of the United Nations.”

During his video remarks, Abbas also said that Hamas must have “no role” in governing Gaza following the war, adding that “Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority.”

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, condemned the recognition while speaking to reporters at the General Assembly, calling the move a “theater.”

“To President Macron and other leaders, I would say we are disappointed,” said Danon. “On October 8th you stood with Israel, you spoke about the hostages. Today, you’re moving on, you’re trying to leave the hostages behind. We will not forget them. This war will not end with hostages still in Gaza.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also criticized the announcements on Monday, telling reporters that the move is a “reward to Hamas.”

“The president has been very clear he disagrees with this decision,” said Leavitt. “He feels this does not do anything to release the hostages, which is the primary goal right now in Gaza, does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close. And frankly, he believes it’s a reward to Hamas.”