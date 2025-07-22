Top leaders resign from Friends of the IDF amid internal reckoning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The top two leaders of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces have resigned amid an internal reckoning at the organization, just weeks after a leak revealed widespread allegations of financial mismanagement and a toxic workplace culture.

In a message sent Monday to donors and supporters, the organization announced that its chairman, Morey Levovitz, and its CEO, Steve Weil, had both stepped down, effective immediately.

“FIDF’s Chairman Morey Levovitz has made the difficult and noble decision to resign effective immediately, out of deep respect for the mission of FIDF and to help usher in a new chapter for the organization,” the message said. “We thank him for his visionary leadership, especially during one of the most critical periods in Israel’s history.”

The statement also said, “CEO Steve Weil has also resigned from FIDF after holding the position for five years, during which the organization experienced remarkable growth and delivered unprecedented impact for Israel’s soldiers and their families.”

The leadership shakeup follows an internal investigation commissioned by the nonprofit’s board of directors. According to the organization’s message, the investigation “identified certain issues related to organizational culture and staff morale” but “found no fraud, misappropriation of funds, theft or kick-backs by or to Levovitz or any other employee, National Board Member or lay leader of FIDF.”

As part of the transition, the board has named Nily Falic, a longtime donor and past chair, as interim national chairperson. Nadav Padan, a retired Israeli military general who has served as FIDF’s national director for the past four years, will take over daily operations.

“The Board is expected to vote on whether to appoint Padan as CEO at an upcoming meeting,” the message said.

The announcement comes after a leak led to an expose in early July by the Israeli outlet Ynet that revealed the contents of a confidential internal memo produced by a board committee earlier this year. The report detailed allegations that the organization had mishandled donor-restricted funds, spent excessively on travel and events, and fostered a workplace culture described by staff as retaliatory and chaotic.

The expose was followed by intensive media coverage of the organization’s record. Disillusioned employees were regularly leaking internal communications and, according to sources in the organization, many donors began withdrawing their support over the concerns about how the group was handling the allegations.

In its latest message, FIDF said it is committed to restoring confidence among staff and supporters.

“We are fully committed to building a culture of transparency, collaboration, and unity within our organization,” the statement said. “Because when FIDF is strong internally, we are strongest for Israel’s soldiers.”

Friends of the IDF is one of the most prominent U.S.-based nonprofits supporting Israeli causes. It has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for the benefit of Israeli troops following the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza. The nonprofit maintains official ties with Israel’s military.

