Columbia suspends, expels and revokes diplomas of students involved in Butler Library takeover

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Columbia University is suspending, expelling and revoking the degrees of students who participated in two high-profile pro-Palestinian demonstrations on its campus.

The university announced on Tuesday that a judicial board had meted out the punishments to students who participated in the pro-Palestinian encampment in April 2024 and who occupied the campus’ main library in May.

The occupation of Butler Library by pro-Palestinian protesters on May 7 came as the school faced faced increasing pressure from the federal government over its response to such demonstrations on its campus. Now, the school is reportedly near a settlement with the Trump administration.

The school confirmed in a statement that “the sanctions from Butler Library include probation, suspensions (ranging from one year to three years), degree revocations, and expulsions.”

It noted that the punishments followed a disciplinary process that included temporary penalties.

“Immediately following the disruption at Butler Library during reading period, which affected hundreds of students attempting to study, the University began an investigation into Rules violations, banned participating individuals from affiliated institutions and non-affiliates from campus, and placed Columbia participants on interim suspension,” the statement read.

The school also announced that it had issued sanctions to students involved in the encampment that took place in spring 2024 during the school’s alumni weekend, but did not specify how many students involved in that encampment had been punished.

Columbia did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about how many students affected by the disciplinary measures, but a source familiar with the disciplinary action told the New York Post that more than 70 students are set to be punished.

Of that group of students, roughly two-thirds will face suspensions between one and three years, and the majority will face two-year suspensions, according to the newspaper.

The announcement of the disciplinary measures comes less than a week after Columbia announced it would adopt a series of reforms to combat antisemitism on its campus as the school reportedly nears a deal with the Trump administration over its alleged failure to combat antisemitism on campus.

Last month, a report released by Columbia found that over half of Jewish students experienced discrimination and exclusion after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Among the school’s new commitments to combating antisemitism was the adoption of a definition of antisemitism that includes some forms of Israel criticism, collaboration with a number of Jewish nonprofits on training programs and a commitment not to meet with its most prominent pro-Palestinian group, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, nor any affiliated groups.

In a post on X Tuesday, Columbia University Apartheid Divest condemned the school’s disciplinary actions, writing that while the school “likes to position itself as opposed to government overreach, the record demonstrated active collusion, not reluctant concessions.”

An hour later, the group tweeted again: “Suspension from Columbia for protesting genocide is the highest honor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

