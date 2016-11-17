Kosovo police say they prevented Islamic State attack on Israeli soccer team

(JTA) — Kosovo police said they prevented coordinated attacks by the Islamic State, including on the Israeli national soccer team.

The police announced thwarted attacks in the Balkan nation as well as in neighboring Albania on the Israelis, The Associated Press reported.

According to a statement, police said they uncovered plans by the Islamic State, or ISIS, to attack a World Cup qualifying match between the national soccer teams of Israel and Albania held Nov. 13 in Albania. The match changed venues after warnings of a possible terror attack, it was reported last week.

Some 19 people were detained in Kosovo over the thwarted attacks, and six in Albania and Macedonia.