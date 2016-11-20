U.S. votes against UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism

(JTA) — The United States voted against a United Nations resolution that condemned the glorification of Nazism.

The resolution titled “Combating glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance,” was passed by the U.N. Human Rights Committee on Friday by a vote of 131 to 3 with 48 abstentions, the Associated Press reported.

The other two countries voting against the resolution were Ukraine and Palau.

The United States objected to the resolution, saying it had too narrow a scope and that it was being used as a political weapon by Russia to attack its neighboring countries. The U.S. also objected to the resolution’s limits on freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to peaceful assembly.

“We condemn without reservation all forms of religious and ethnic intolerance or hatred at home and around the world,” Deputy U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council Stefanie Amadeo said, according to the AP.

“However, due to this resolution’s overly narrow scope and politicized nature, and because it calls for unacceptable limits on the fundamental freedom of expression, the United States cannot support it,” she said.

The resolution is not legally binding.