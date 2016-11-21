Poem handwritten by Anne Frank up for auction

(JTA) — A poem handwritten by Anne Frank for a friend’s sister is slated to be sold at auction.

The poem will be sold on Wednesday at the Bubb Kuyper auction house in the western Dutch town of Haarlem, the French news agency AFP reported Monday.

The eight-line poem written by the teenage Holocaust diarist is expected to sell for more than the minimum bid of $32,000.

The poem is written in Dutch in black ink on a piece of white paper that has yellowed with age. It is dedicated to “Cri-cri,” the sister of Anne Frank’s primary school friend Jacqueline van Maarsen and is advice from one girl to another.

It is dated March 28, 1942, three months before the family went into hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic when Anne was 12 years old.

Christiane ‘Cri-cri’ Van Maarsen died ten years ago. Jacqueline van Maarsen reportedly also has a poem dedicated to her by her friend in a friendship book but does not wish to sell it.

Letters written by Anne and her sister Margot with American pen pals sold for $165,000 in 1988, according to AFP.