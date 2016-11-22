Young Jewish women react to Stephen Bannon’s White House appointment

Donald Trump’s decision to make Stephen Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, his chief strategist has not gone over very well with some Jewish groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League and Bend the Arc.

Add these young Jewish women to that list.

Breitbart has been accused of publishing anti-Semitic, misogynist and racist articles. Bannon himself has called the site a “platform” for the alt-right, an emerging group that attracts a varied mix of white nationalists, immigration critics and anti-globalists as well as racists, misogynists and anti-Semites, but he insists he has no tolerance for such bigotry. He describes himself as an “economic nationalist,” not a white nationalist, and notes that Breitbart is ardently pro-Israel.

That hasn’t convinced these young Jews, who sent videos of themselves speaking candidly about Bannon to Teen Vogue. Spoiler alert: Anti-Semitism isn’t the only thing Bannon’s appointment has them worried about.

