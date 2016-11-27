With the wildfires tamed, Israelis seek answers

JERUSALEM (JTA) – As the wildfires that raged across this country for nearly a week were subdued Sunday, Israelis surveyed the devastation in search of answers.

The fires, which continued to flare Sunday evening, consumed as many as 32,000 acres of forest and brush – an area more than twice the size of Manhattan. Tens of thousands of people fled their homes, and hundreds of buildings were burned to the ground. Many dozens of people were injured. Incredibly, no one died.

According to security officials, an unseasonable dry stretch and high winds ignited the fires, which then inspired alleged Arab arsonists to join in. Arab politicians protested against what they said was incitement against their community.

To get the flames under control required a monumental Israeli operation – and some outside assistance. About 2,000 Israeli firefighters fought back the blazes starting Tuesday, many of them working 24-hour shifts. Cyprus sent 69 firefighters, and the Palestinian Authority sent 41 firefighters and eight trucks to help.

Twenty-nine firefighting airplanes, including 15 volunteered by 10 countries from the Middle East and Europe, flew some 480 sorties. An American supertanker was rented by Israel and deployed Saturday to prevent fires from returning to the Judean Hills near Jerusalem.

“We are deeply grateful to the international community,” an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday. “Its mobilization proves that in times of crisis we can count on many friends in this region and beyond.”

Magen David Adom reported Saturday that it had treated 133 people for fire-related injuries, including one injured seriously and three moderately. United Hatzalah, another rescue service, said Sunday it had treated 84 people, one of whom was seriously injured. Dozens more people went to hospitals on their own for injuries such as smoke inhalation.

Maya Ben Zvi was one of many Israelis grabbling with loss. Her popular family-run restaurant in the Jerusalem hills burned down Friday during a wedding party. On Saturday, she told Israel’s Channel 2 she would rebuild, but that it would take time.

“It is denial, I feel like I don’t know what I feel. There are moments I weep and there are moments I block it. I cannot contain the force of 21 years invested in this place,” she said. “Don’t pressure me, give me my time. I want to thank everyone for their support and love.”

Israeli ministers pledged to help people like Ben Zvi rebuild. At a special Cabinet meeting in Haifa Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu said he had ordered ministers to cut through bureaucracy for those affected by the fire. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon approved Saturday evening immediate $650 payments to anyone whose homes had been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by the fires.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces targeted alleged arsonists, who they said began setting fires Wednesday, according to Israel’s Channel 10. At least 35 people – most of them Palestinians but at least 10 reportedly Arab Israelis – were arrested since Thursday on suspicion of setting fires or inciting others to do so.

Some were released, including on Sunday a Bedouin Israeli man who was locked up last week for a Facebook post that encouraged arson in a sarcastic tone and with the hashtag “Sarcasm, not serious.” Two Arab-Israelis confessed in jail, police reportedly told the Sunday Cabinet meeting.

Even as security officials warned against jumping to conclusions about the causes of the fires, Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians said they would respond to them as acts of terrorism.

Netanyahu declared Friday there was “no doubt” arson was involved and blamed terrorists. At the Sunday Cabinet meeting, he pledged to “act forcefully” against arsonists and called such actions worse than “other terror attacks.” “The severity of these cases is not equal in severity to other terror attacks, because it is so powerful and it draws on the forces of nature to sow death and destruction,” he said during the meeting.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on visits to communities damaged by fires Saturday night called for the destruction of the homes of arsonists. Israel uses the controversial method as a deterrent against Palestinian terrorists.

In separate visits to Halamish, a West Bank settlement north of Jerusalem that was completely evacuated because of a fire, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel should respond by expanding settlements. Liberman said there was “proof” that arsonists started 17 of the 110 documented fires.

When the extent of the fires was just becoming clear Wednesday night, Bennett had tweeted that only “someone who this land does not belong to” could have started the fires.

Arab politicians decried “incitement” against their community by Israeli Jewish politicians and pointed out that some of the fires were started near Arab communities.

Ayman Odeh, the head of the Arab Joint List political party, on Thursday reacted to Bennett’s tweet, saying, “To my regret, someone decided to exploit this dreadful situation to incite and to lash out at an entire community.”

Hours later, he called on any arsonists to stop, saying they were “the enemies of us all.”

Some Orthodox Jewish rabbis saw the fires as a Jewish problem. Tzion Boaron, a leading Sephardi clergyman, said the fires were punishment for widespread violation of the Jewish sabbath.

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, a leader in Israel’s settlement movement, said Thursday that the fires were divine punishment for the government’s plans uproot West Bank settlements.

“Strong winds usually carry rain but now all is dry and flammable. It is G-d’s hand that does it. The Israeli government is delaying the approval of the Regulation Law,” Levanon wrote in a pamphlet, referring to a bill that would legalize West Bank outposts with the aim of saving one, Amona, from a High Court-ordered evacuation by year’s end.

“Until the disgrace of the threat of eviction is lifted from Amona, Ofra and elsewhere, no rain will fall.”

A helpful rise in humidity and drop in wind are expected by Tuesday, and rain is forecast for Thursday.