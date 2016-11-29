Jimmy Carter urges Obama to recognize ‘Palestine’ before leaving office
Menu JTA Search
Election 2016

News Brief

Jimmy Carter urges Obama to recognize ‘Palestine’ before leaving office

Former President Jimmy Carter speaking during a forum in Boston, Nov. 20, 2014. (Elise Amendola/AP Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter speaking during a forum in Boston, Nov. 20, 2014. (Elise Amendola/AP Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Jimmy Carter urged President Barack Obama to recognize a state of Palestine before leaving office.

Writing Monday in a New York Times op-ed, the former president said before Donald Trump assumes the presidency on Jan. 20, the United States should back a United Nations Security Council resolution that lays down the parameters of a two-state solution, including the rejection of Israeli settlement beyond the 1967 lines and guarantees for Israeli security.

The resolution would recognize the Palestinian entity as a state, as a number of other countries have already done.

Otherwise, said Carter, who brokered the 1978 Camp David peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the two-state solution is at risk.

“This is the best — now, perhaps, the only — means of countering the one-state reality that Israel is imposing on itself and the Palestinian people,” Carter wrote. “Recognition of Palestine and a new Security Council resolution are not radical new measures, but a natural outgrowth of America’s support for a two-state solution.”

Obama has indicated that he would be reluctant to advance any major new policies during his lame-duck period, although administration officials have left open the possibility that he may try to reinforce his commitment to a two-state outcome, perhaps in a speech.

Israel’s government rejects outside pressure to finalize a deal, while the Palestinians have said they would favor U.N. intervention.

A Security Council resolution would have the force of international law, even if Trump, as president, rescinds any recognition of a Palestinian state.

FB-f-Logo__blue_29 Never miss breaking news and other must-read features. Like JTA on Facebook »

Featured Stories

Breaking News