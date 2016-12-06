Polish Supreme Court rejects request to overturn Roman Polanski extradition case

WARSAW, Poland (JTA) — Poland’s Supreme Court rejected a government request to give back to Krakow court the extradition case of Roman Polanski.

“Even if we agree with certain views contained in the appeal, we found that the ruling issued by Krakow Court didn’t violate the law,” said Judge Michal Laskowski.

Polanski, a Jewish French-Polish film director, fled the U.S. nearly four decades ago after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl. An October 2015 ruling in a Krakow court blocked Polanski’s extradition .

Attorney General, Zbigniew Ziobro said that the Krakow court’s ruling blocking Polanski’s extradition violated Poland’s extradition agreements with the U.S.

Ziobro said he disagreed with the Krakow judge’s claim that Polanski had, in effect, already been punished. He criticized as “incomprehensible” the Krakow judge’s comments that Polanski would face inhumane treatment in the United States.

The appeal set out to prove that in the proceedings in lower courts violated legal standards. The Supreme Court does not rule on guilt or innocence, it only takes into account the possibility of violations of applicable procedures.

In 1977, Polanski was convicted by a court in Los Angeles of having sex with the minor girl. Prior to the judgment he left the U.S. Fearing arrest he decided not to attend the Oscars ceremony in 2003 when he received an award for “The Pianist.” He currently lives in France.