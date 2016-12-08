Israeli forces train for Amona evacuation

(JTA) — Hundreds of Israeli security personnel trained ahead of the planned evacuation of an illegal West Bank outpost.

Soldiers and Border Police officers took part in the exercise this week at the Tzeelim military base in southern Israel, according to a Channel 2 report cited by The Times of Israel. They are expecting to encounter resistance when they implement the evacuation order for Amona on Dec. 25.

On Thursday, an email urged supporters from across the country to travel to Amona to prevent the evacuation.

Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Amona is an illegal settlement built on appropriated Palestinian land. At least three demolition orders have been issued since 1997.

In 2006, a confrontation between settlers and police forces attempting to evacuate them turned violent, leaving many injured.