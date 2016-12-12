Golden Globes 2017: Meet the Jewish nominees

Top left, clockwise: Hailee Steinfeld, Golden Globes statuette, Jeffrey Tambor, Sarah Jessica Parker (Steinfeld photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards; statuette photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Tambor photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards; Parker photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the coveted Golden Globes on Monday. Here are the nominees with Jewish ancestry who are up for consideration for this year’s awards, which will be presented on NBC on January 8, 2017.
Best actress — drama film
Natalie Portman is being considered for a best actress award for her portrayal of iconic First Lady Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie.”
Natalie Portman at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
French actress Isabelle Huppert was nominated for an award for “Elle,” in which she plays a woman who is determined to track down her rapist.
Isabelle Huppert attending the “Elle” premiere during the 16th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 5, 2016. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)
Best actress — musical or comedy film
Hailee Steinfeld won wide acclaim for her performance as a high school outcast in the coming-of-age film “The Edge of Seventeen.”
Hailee Steinfeld attending te 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Cali., Dec. 11, 2016. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )
Best actor — musical or comedy film
Jonah Hill‘s performance in “War Dogs,” in which he plays one of two men who won a $300 million Pentagon contract to supply arms to American allies in Afghanistan, earned him consideration for a best actor award.
Jonah Hill attending the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “War Dogs” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Cali., Aug. 15, 2016. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Best supporting actor — film
“Big Bang Theory” actor Simon Helberg plays the nervous but endearing piano accompanist to an untalented singer in the biographical comedy-drama “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
Simon Helberg attending the 2016 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, Cali., Oct. 28, 2016. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
In the drama-thriller “Nocturnal Animals,” English actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson portrays the leader of a vicious gang of fictional criminals in a book with which the main character becomes consumed.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson attending the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 8th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood, Cali., Nov. 12, 2016. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Best actress — TV drama series
Evan Rachel Wood plays a human-like robot in a western-themed amusement park in HBO’s hit sci-fi thriller series “Westworld.”
Evan Rachel Wood accepting the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Westworld’ onstage during The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Cali., Dec. 11, 2016. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )
Winona Ryder‘s performance as the mother of a missing young boy in “Stranger Things” earned her a best actress nomination.
Winona Ryder attending the premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” in Los Angeles, Calif., July 11, 2016. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Best actor — TV drama series
In the crime-drama series “Ray Donovan,” Liev Schreiber portrays the titular character, a fixer at a powerful Los Angeles law firm.
Liev Schreiber attending Hearst MagFront 2016 in New York City, Oct. 25, 2016. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hearst)
Best actress — TV comedy or musical series
In “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rachel Bloom plays a Jewish New York lawyer who relocates to California in an obsessive attempt to win the heart of a former boyfriend.
Rachel Bloom attending the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Cali., Dec. 11, 2016. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )
Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ portrayal of petty yet hilarious vice president (and later president) Selina Meyer in “Veep” earned her a nod for the Golden Globes.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series for “Veep,” posing in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Cali., Sept. 18, 2016. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
In the comedy series “Divorce,” Sarah Jessica Parker plays one half of a couple going through a drawn-out separation.
Sarah Jessica Parker speaking onstage during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 in New York City, Dec. 9, 2016. (Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart)
Best actor — TV comedy or musical series
Jeffrey Tambor was nominated for an award for his role as the transgender matriarch of a Jewish California family in “Transparent.”
Jeffrey Tambor attending The 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Cali., Dec. 11, 2016. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )