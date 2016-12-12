Golden Globes 2017: Meet the Jewish nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the coveted Golden Globes on Monday. Here are the nominees with Jewish ancestry who are up for consideration for this year’s awards, which will be presented on NBC on January 8, 2017.

Best actress — drama film

Natalie Portman is being considered for a best actress award for her portrayal of iconic First Lady Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie.”

French actress Isabelle Huppert was nominated for an award for “Elle,” in which she plays a woman who is determined to track down her rapist.

Best actress — musical or comedy film

Hailee Steinfeld won wide acclaim for her performance as a high school outcast in the coming-of-age film “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Best actor — musical or comedy film

Jonah Hill‘s performance in “War Dogs,” in which he plays one of two men who won a $300 million Pentagon contract to supply arms to American allies in Afghanistan, earned him consideration for a best actor award.

Best supporting actor — film

“Big Bang Theory” actor Simon Helberg plays the nervous but endearing piano accompanist to an untalented singer in the biographical comedy-drama “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

In the drama-thriller “Nocturnal Animals,” English actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson portrays the leader of a vicious gang of fictional criminals in a book with which the main character becomes consumed.

Best actress — TV drama series

Evan Rachel Wood plays a human-like robot in a western-themed amusement park in HBO’s hit sci-fi thriller series “Westworld.”

Winona Ryder‘s performance as the mother of a missing young boy in “Stranger Things” earned her a best actress nomination.

Best actor — TV drama series

In the crime-drama series “Ray Donovan,” Liev Schreiber portrays the titular character, a fixer at a powerful Los Angeles law firm.

Best actress — TV comedy or musical series

In “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Rachel Bloom plays a Jewish New York lawyer who relocates to California in an obsessive attempt to win the heart of a former boyfriend.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ portrayal of petty yet hilarious vice president (and later president) Selina Meyer in “Veep” earned her a nod for the Golden Globes.

In the comedy series “Divorce,” Sarah Jessica Parker plays one half of a couple going through a drawn-out separation.

Best actor — TV comedy or musical series

Jeffrey Tambor was nominated for an award for his role as the transgender matriarch of a Jewish California family in “Transparent.”