Trump spokesman denies national security pick Michael Flynn met with Austrian far-right leader

(JTA) — A Donald Trump transition team spokesman denied a report that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president-elect’s designated national security adviser, had met with a leader of Austria’s far right.
In a Thursday morning call with reporters, Jason Miller said Flynn had never met with Heinz-Christian Strache, who heads the Freedom Party.
Earlier this week, Strache wrote on his Facebook page that he had met with Flynn a few weeks ago at Trump Tower in New York.
The Freedom Party, which narrowly lost in presidential elections earlier this month, was founded in 1956 by a Nazi SS officer. Its past leader, Joerg Haider, called SS veterans “decent people of good character.”