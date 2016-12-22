Trump spokesman denies national security pick Michael Flynn met with Austrian far-right leader

(JTA) — A Donald Trump transition team spokesman denied a report that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president-elect’s designated national security adviser, had met with a leader of Austria’s far right.

In a Thursday morning call with reporters, Jason Miller said Flynn had never met with Heinz-Christian Strache, who heads the Freedom Party.

“The fact of the matter is that General Flynn has never spoken with or met the Austrian politician in question and strongly disavows groups with such viewpoints,” Miller said.