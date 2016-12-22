Baltimore man arrested in child sex abuse

(JTA) — A Baltimore man was arrested for allegedly committing a range of sexual abuse offenses.

Yosef Goldman, 35, was taken into custody at his home on Monday by city police. Charges include child sex abuse and first- and second-degree rape, Baltimore’s Fox 45 News reported.

“The victim is a juvenile,” T.J. Smith, the police’s chief of media relations, told Fox. “The victim disclosed several incidents over a period of time to a third party. That third party relayed information to the Baltimore Police Department and the investigation began.”

Smith said the incidents occurred over the course of several years and were disclosed in October.

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Goldman is a military veteran and director of operations at Maximum Electric, an electrical services company. The company’s site advertises that it is closed on Shabbat.

During Goldman’s arrest, police recovered several guns and what they suspected to be marijuana, according to Fox.