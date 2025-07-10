He’s back: Larry David teams up with the Obamas to create new TV comedy series about American history

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After his beloved and extremely Jewish sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm” ended after 12 seasons last year, many fans undoubtedly had the same thought: Would this be the last of Larry David on TV?

The notorious curmudgeon’s answer: Absolutely not.

On Thursday, David announced that he will be partnering with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company to create a six-episode sketch comedy series about American history.

The 78-year-old David will star in, co-write and executive produce the new series, which will air on HBO, the home of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Higher Ground, the Obamas’ production company, will produce it.

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems,” the former president said in a statement. “Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

The official summary for the show reads: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called.”

For decades, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” often brought Jewish humor and culture to the mainstream, poking fun at Jews of all stripes and even at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But it’s unclear how much of the new show will tap into American Jewish history — David’s statement focused on what seems to be a joke about a made-up hobby.

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow,” David said in a statement. “Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer and executive producer Jeff Schaffer will also write, direct and executive produce the currently-untitled series, which will presumably come out in 2026, as it is meant to coincide with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing,” Schaffer said in a statement.

Although exact casting details have yet to be announced, the new show is set to feature some “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actors and “noteworthy guest stars.”

“It’s hard to remember a time before ‘Curb,’ or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life,” said Amy Gravitt, the head of HBO and Max’s comedy programming. “We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial.”

