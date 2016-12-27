Trump calls UN ‘sad’ days after vote on Israeli settlements

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump called the United Nations a “sad” institution days after criticizing the world body for passing a resolution condemning continued Israeli settlement building.

On Monday, Trump posted on Twitter, “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”

The tweet followed one on Saturday in which the president-elect said ,”The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!”

The resolution passed the Security Council on Friday by a vote of 14-0, with the United States abstaining.

Prior to the vote, Trump had worked to have the measure quashed. He had also worked against a similar resolution proposed by Egypt last week and later withdrawn.