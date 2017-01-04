Sheldon Adelson’s 18-hour flight from Israel to Honolulu sets record

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson flew 17 hours, 40 minutes nonstop in his private plane from Israel to Honolulu, Hawaii — the longest flight ever leaving from Ben Gurion International Airport.

The flight Monday crossed over Europe to the Arctic Ocean, continued to the North Pole, and then flew south over Alaska toward Honolulu, Haaretz reported Wednesday.

Adelson’s plane, an Airbus A345, includes bedrooms and large bathrooms, as well as first-class seats for its passengers, according to Haaretz, citing other reports. It can carry some 380 passengers from Newark, New Jersey, to Singapore on a commercial flight.

Adelson, 83, is a major contributor to Jewish causes and one of the top donors to Republican candidates. His wife, Miriam, owns her own airplane, a Boeing 767-300.