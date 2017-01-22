Israeli officials congratulate Trump on inauguration

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Donald Trump on his inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

“Congratulations to my friend President Trump. I look forward to working closely with you to make the alliance between Israel and America stronger than ever,” Netanyahu posted to Facebook and Twitter shortly before Donald Trump took the oath of office, and just minutes before the start of the Jewish Sabbath in Israel. .

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin on Saturday night sent a letter of congratulations to the newly sworn in president. The letter invited Trump to visit Israel and to be his guest in

“On behalf of the people and State of Israel, I am honored to extend to you congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America,” Rivlin wrote.

“Mr. President, as a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, you now stand as leader of the free world, and of Israel’s most important and closest ally. The alliance between our states and our nations is not solely based on friendship. It is rooted in our shared values and longstanding commitment to freedom, liberty, and democracy – the foundation stones of our societies,” Rivlin wrote. He added: “As you take this esteemed office, I wish to express my gratitude for the support and friendship of the American people, along with my hope that our special relationship and cooperation will continue to flourish and grow stronger.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United State, Ron Dermer, tweeted congratulations to Trump in the moments after he took the oath of office on Friday.

His tweet read: Congratulations President Trump! Israel looks forward to working with you to make the US-Israel alliance greater than ever.”