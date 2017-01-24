Yona Metzger to become first chief rabbi in Israel to serve jail time
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Yona Metzger to become first chief rabbi in Israel to serve jail time

Yona Metzger

Former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger addressing journalists following in 2012. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Yona Metzger, a former Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel, will be the first Israeli chief rabbi to serve jail time under a plea deal on corruption charges.

In the deal with prosecutors announced Tuesday, Metzger will serve 3 1/2 years in prison and pay a $1.3 million fine. He pleaded guilty to fraud, breach of trust and tax offenses.

The rabbi was charged in October 2015 with fraud, theft, conspiracy, breach of trust, money laundering, tax offenses and accepting bribes. Metzger was accused of accepting nearly $2.6 million in bribes — keeping nearly $2 million for himself while paying the rest to accomplices and charitable organizations.

Metzger was accused of profiting from donations directed to charitable causes and taking bribes to sway his opinion on matters he decided as chief rabbi.

He completed his 10-year term as chief rabbi in July 2013. Metzger was arrested and questioned a month before his term ended and released.

ADVERTISEMENT: Search 155+ Jewish summer camps to find your perfect fit, and you may be eligible for $1,000 off! Visit OneHappyCamper.org today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News