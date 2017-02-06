Tel Aviv University ranked among world’s top startup schools
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Tel Aviv University ranked among world’s top startup schools

Tel Aviv University (Wikimedia Commons)

(JTA) — A new study ranked Tel Aviv University among the top schools producing billion-dollar startups.

According to the cloud accounting software firm Sage, Tel Aviv ranks eighth in the world for training the founders of so-called unicorns, startup firms worth more than $1 billion.

Stanford University topped the list with 51 alumni responsible for founding unicorns, followed by Harvard with 37. Tel Aviv University had seven, according to the study, ahead of Cornell and the University of Southern California, which had six apiece.

The companies founded by Tel Aviv alumni include ForeScout, a computer security firm whose co-founders attended the school, and ironSource, which builds tools for app developers.

ADVERTISEMENT: Search 155+ Jewish summer camps to find your perfect fit, and you may be eligible for $1,000 off! Visit OneHappyCamper.org today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News