Central Michigan Republican student group apologizes for Hitler Valentine’s card

(JTA) — The College Republicans at Central Michigan University apologized for a Valentine’s Day card with a photo of Adolf Hitler.

On Wednesday, a student at the public college in Mount Pleasant posted a photo to Facebook of the card she received at a College Republicans Valentine’s Day party. The card had the caption “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews.”

The student group later apologized with a message on its Facebook page, saying the “very inappropriate card” was distributed without its knowledge.

“We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism,” the group said. “We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”