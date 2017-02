Sydney Jewish Museum evacuated after bomb threat

SYDNEY (JTA) — The Sydney Jewish Museum was evacuated following a bomb threat received by its staff on Tuesday.

Staff at the neighboring building housing the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, Jewish Communal Appeal and United Israel Appeal also were evacuated. Police and security officials searched the buildings and allowed staff to reenter 2 1/2 hours later.

Police are searching the area after a bomb threat was made at the Sydney Jewish Museum pic.twitter.com/AQcJfEuzLM — Jewish News (@aus_jewishnews) February 28, 2017

The Board of Deputies canceled its monthly plenum following the decision allowing the staff to leave early.

The museum, which is dedicated to documenting and teaching the history and lessons of the Holocaust, announced the launch of its new photo exhibition last week.

Board of Deputies CEO Vic Alhadeff told JTA that the building was evacuated by police as a “precaution.”

“The NSW Police secured the area, the all-clear was subsequently given and we were assured there was no risk to the facility or the community,” he said. “We wish to express our gratitude to the NSW Police for their swift response.”

Less than a day earlier, 28 Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, and the San Francisco office of the Anti-Defamation League were evacuated after receiving bomb threats in the fifth wave of such threats since the beginning of the year.