Israel baseball upsets Cuba to continue improbable run in world tourney

TEL AVIV (JTA) — Israel’s national baseball team upset Cuba 4-1 in the World Baseball Classic, continuing its unlikely run in the tournament.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second inning Sunday, Israel took control of the game, driving in four consecutive runs and holding the heavily favored Cuban team to just five hits. The game was the first of the second round and gave Israel a 4-0 record in the international tournament.

Israel was the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the showcase tournament, coming in at 41st in the world. But last week in the first round, the team squeaked past third-ranked South Korea 2-1 in extra innings, outscored fourth-ranked Taiwan 15-7 and defeated ninth-ranked the Netherlands 4-2 to finish first in Pool A with a 3-0 record.