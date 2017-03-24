Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen suspected of hurling firebombs

(JTA) – Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager they said was hurling firebombs at Israelis.

Three other teens were critically injured in the incident Thursday night in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency Maan.

An Israeli army spokesman told Maan that “three suspects exited a vehicle adjacent to the community of Beit El, where the suspects threw firebombs at the community. In response to the threat, Israeli forces in the area fired towards the suspects, and several hits were confirmed. The suspects then fled the scene.”

Israeli troops dispersed a riot near Beit El after the incident by dozens of Palestinians who protested the shooting, hurling objects at the troops.

Palestinian sources identified the person killed as Muhammad Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Hattab, 17, who reportedly was shot in the chest and shoulder.

The four teens, all residents of the al-Jalazun camp, were transported to a Ramallah hospital, where al-Hattab was pronounced dead, according to the Maan report.