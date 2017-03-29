Palestinian woman killed during attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian woman armed with a knife attempted to stab Israeli Border Police officers outside the Damascus gate in Jerusalem.

Border guards shot and killed the woman as she approached them on Wednesday afternoon. None of the border officers were hurt in the incident.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the Palestinian woman as 49-year-old Siham Ratib Nimr, from eastern Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency Maan reported. According to the Israeli website Walla, she is the mother of Mustafa Nimer, who was shot dead by Border Police in September outside of the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem in circumstances that remain unclear.

The Old City of Jerusalem was closed off following the attempted attack.

An attack against an Israeli soldier by an assailant wielding a screw driver at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank was prevented on Monday. The assailant was subdued without firearms and taken into custody.